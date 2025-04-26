Woodstock Pride opens 1st brick-and-mortar location; open house Saturday

Woodstock Willie waves to the crowd during the Woodstock PrideFest Parade on Sunday, June 9, 2024, around the historic Woodstock Square. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Woodstock Pride has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar location inside the Woodstock Square Mall in downtown Woodstock.

The community organization previously met at other locations in town, including the train station, Melissa McMahon, who sits on the Pride organization’s board and is also a City Council member, said.

She added the organization is excited about having a “home base.”

Some of the activities planned for the new hub include a lending library and pop-ups for things like clothing swap. Workshops previously held at the Rec Center, including self-defense, will be moving into the new space, McMahon said.

Woodstock Pride is hosting an open house, housewarming and effort to help furnish the new space Saturday. The hub’s name, which McMahon said the membership voted on, will be announced at the event. The open house will also allow people to see “what our footprint is,” McMahon said. The group has an Amazon wishlist for items like office supplies and cleaners it would like to have for the new site.

There is also going to be a “Wall of Pride” in the organization’s headquarters, which McMahon said was a twist on traditional brick fundraiser. People can buy a rainbow-colored “brick” which will go up inside the new space. Several families and businesses have bought bricks thus far.

Woodstock Pride had a “milestone year” in 2024, McMahon said in March, when the group won Nonprofit of the Year at the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry awards gala. The group became a 501(c)3, which enabled Woodstock Pride to have greater reach in education, grants and resources, McMahon said.

In the acceptance speech, McMahon nodded to the current political climate on LGBTQ issues, saying that supporting LGBTQ groups “can sometimes feel like a bold choice” and adding the award proved the chamber leadership and the Woodstock community believes in inclusion.

The group also doubled its membership in 2024, according to its website; there was a membership drive in the fall, McMahon said. The membership comes with a $25 fee and comes with perks including being able to take the self-defense course for free. McMahon said the organization’s meetings are open to all and the group didn’t want cost to be a barrier to participation.

Woodstock Pride has faced negativity over the years, including online comments. Last year, someone opposed the city’s Pride Month proclamation and there was some back-and-forth from the speaker and those gathered to support the Pride proclamation when the City Council backed it.

While the organization is named Woodstock Pride, McMahon said it aims to “serve all of McHenry County.”

PrideFest is just around the corner in June, and banners advertising the event are up around the downtown area. This year’s festivities are scheduled for June 14 and 15, according to the Woodstock Pride website. The parade is scheduled to step off June 15 and it will follow the same route as it did last year, McMahon said, noting the parade lands on Father’s Day.

The open house runs noon to 1 p.m. Saturday for members and 1 to 4 p.m. for the general public. The space is at 110 S. Johnson Street, No. 210.