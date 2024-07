Evelyn Gibbons, 13, of Geneva, and her father, Adam Gibbons, at her first art show at the Open Air Holiday Market in Winnetka. She sold 37 prints and donated 20% of her sales to the Nature Conservancy and The Conservation Foundation of Naperville. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – A Geneva teen sold 37 of her own prints at her first art show in Winnetka.

Evelyn Gibbons, 13, and her father, Adam Gibbons, attended her first art show at the Open Air Holiday Market. She donated 20% of her sales to the Nature Conservancy and The Conservation Foundation of Naperville.