Here’s where every health region in Illinois stands as of Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,359 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 117 additional deaths on Tuesday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate decreased to 8.6%.

The state received the results of 92,922 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday afternoon, for a total of 11,962,010 tests.

Illinois has seen a total of 863,477 cases of the virus, and 14,509 people have died since the pandemic began.

As of Friday, Illinois had 4,965 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 146 patients over yesterday's update. Of those hospitalizations, 1,057 were in intensive care units and 598 were on ventilators.

Regional update: Currently, all 11 of the state's health regions are under additional mitigation measures from the IDPH, and as of Nov. 20, all 11 regions are under Tier 3 mitigations.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen three consecutive days under 12% for its COVID-19 test positivity rate. The region’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 11.2%. Currently, 22.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 26.8% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and nine consecutive days over the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Within this region, McHenry County’s seven-day positivity rate average decreased to 11.8%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 11%.

Finally, within the Lake/McHenry region, there are 48 available, staffed ICU beds out of 194 total, and 226 ventilators available out of 289.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen two consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 11.6%. Currently, 19.7% of medical/surgical beds are available and 27% of ICU beds.

The region has two consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and one consecutive days over the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Within this region, Kane County's seven-day positivity average is at 12.7%, and DuPage County is at 11%.

Finally, within the DuPage/Kane region, there are 96 available, staffed ICU beds out of 324 total and 356 ventilators available out of 573.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 12.6%. Currently, 18.2% of medical/surgical beds are available and 18.3% of ICU beds.

The region has three consecutive under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and seven consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Finally, within the Will/Kankakee region, there are 28 available, staffed ICU beds out of 162 total and 78 available out of 139.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen two consecutive days under the 12% positivity rate. The region's positivity rate decreased to 10.7%. Currently, 28.1% of medical/surgical beds are available and 23.1% of ICU beds.

The region has two consecutive days above the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Within this region, DeKalb County's positivity rate decreased to 10.8%, Lee County's rate decreased to 7.1%, and Whiteside County's rate decreased to 8.9%.

Finally, within this region, there are 46 available, staffed ICU beds out of 179 total, and 244 ventilators out of 342 available.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen three consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 10.6%. Currently, 24.1% of medical/surgical beds are available and 19.3% of ICU beds.

The region has 11 consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and 11 consecutive days above the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Within this region, La Salle County's seven-day positivity rate decreased to 8.1%.

Finally, within this region, there are 48 available, staffed ICU beds out of 235 and 368 ventilators out of 474.

Chicago has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 12.4%. Currently, 18.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 21.1% of ICU beds.

The region has two consecutive days over the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and seven consecutive days under the 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Hospitalizations have decreased nine out of the past 10 days in this region.

Suburban Cook County has seen zero consecutive days under 12%. The region's positivity rate decreased to 12.6%. Currently, 20.8% of medical/surgical beds are available and 19% of ICU beds.

The region has eleven consecutive days under the 20% threshold for ICU bed availability, and two day over 20% threshold for medical/surgical bed availability.

Hospitalizations have decreased 10 out of the past 10 days in this region.

Newly reported deaths include:

Adams County: 1 female 70s

Boone County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Champaign County: 1 female 70s

Clinton County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s

Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s

Cumberland County: 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 2 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Edgar County: 1 male 80s

Effingham County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Ford County: 1 male 80s

Franklin County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Jackson County: 1 male 90s

Jersey County: 1 female 80s

Jo Daviess County: 1 male 70s

Kane County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s

Kendall County: 1 female 80s

Knox County: 1 female 80s

Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lee County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

Livingston County: 1 male 80s

Macon County: 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

Marion County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s

Massac County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s

McHenry County: 1 male 80s

McLean County: 1 female 80s

Ogle County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 20s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s

Perry County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Rock Island County: 1 male 60s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

St. Clair County: 2 females 70s

Stark County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Stephenson County: 1 male 80s

Vermilion County: 1 male 50s

Will County: 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

Winnebago County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Woodford County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 90s