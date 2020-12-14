Woodridge police investigate shooting

WOODRIDGE - Woodridge police are investigating a shooting Sunday that occurred in the 7300 block of Woodward Avenue.

Police at 10:40 a.m. responded to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim that had been shot. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, and he was expected to survive, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute and there was no danger to the public, according to police.

The Darien, Downers Grove and Lisle Police departments assisted Woodridge police at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to submit a crime tip by calling 630-960-8998 or sending an email to crimetips@vil.woodridge.il.us.