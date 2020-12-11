Will County Felony Files: Dec. 12, 2020

Note to readers: Information in Will County Felony Files is obtained from local police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Individuals listed in Will County Felony Files who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

• Demarius Flakes, 27, of the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue in Charleston was arrested by the Mokena police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 10 on a charge of possession of a firearm with a revoked owner’s identification card.

• Terrell Hunter, 30, of the 400 block of Strong Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 10 on a charge of aggravated DUI.

• Jeffrey Martin, 27, of the 100 block of Faust Avenue in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 10 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

• Joseph James Pine, 32, of the 1200 block of Raleigh Trail in Romeoville was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 10 on charges of manufacturing or delivering cocaine, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

• Tyshon Smith, 27, of the 3500 block of Fairway Drive in Crete was arrested by the Crete police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 10 on a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

• Lonnell Westbrooks, 44, of the 2800 block of Brook Court in Joliet was arrested by the Joliet police and booked into the Will County jail Dec. 10 on charges of controlled substance trafficking.