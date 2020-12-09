Longtime Sycamore alderman, native announces mayor candidacy ahead of first day of filing

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore City Council alderman has announced he is throwing his hat in the ring for the mayoral race.

Sycamore Third Ward Alderman Steve Braser said Wednesday he had made it clear to Mayor Curt Lang that he wasn’t going to run if Lang was going to run. Though this is something that he has been thinking about for a long time, he said, he didn’t want to do that and go head to head with Lang.

“I have a lot of respect for Curt,” Braser said.

The announcement comes after Lang confirmed in September he would not be seeking a second term for the mayor’s seat, saying the COVID-19 pandemic had worn him down and led, in part, to his decision.

Braser has been on the City Council for a dozen years and his family had owned Downtown Shoes for about 50 years. He said he loves the community and loves being involved in serving the community, and he thinks the city needs a good leader and that he has some good ideas that could be implemented, should he be elected.

“It’s just the right time for me,” Braser said.

Braser said his first priority, should he be elected mayor, would be continuing Lang's legacy and get a better feel for whether the city could do the things he wants to do. He said he anticipates having to address a lot of changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he wants to do everything he can to pick the community back up and make sure it keeps flying straight.

“It’s going to be a tough time, coming out of COVID,” Braser said.

Though it hasn't been an easy year to try to go door to door collecting signatures, Braser said, he ultimately has an interest in the town and wants to build on what he thinks is already great about Sycamore. He said he intends to make sure Sycamore remains a place where life offers more, quoting the city slogan, through the network he has built over decades and his experience and passion in serving the community.

“I’m just looking forward to the challenge,” Braser said.