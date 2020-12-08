Joliet July Fourth fireworks moving from Memorial Stadium

The Joliet July Fourth fireworks show will be moved from Memorial Stadium for the first time since the 1950s.

The plan is to move the fireworks to Joliet Junior College.

Fireworks had to be moved because of new artificial turf that replaced grass on the softball fields just south of the stadium, said Brad Staab, executive director for the Joliet Park District.

"The fallout from the fireworks would potentially damage those fields," Staab said.

While Memorial Stadium has been the central viewing area for the fireworks, they are staged south of the stadium. Typically, the fallout from the fireworks has landed on the softball fields, which were made of grass before field turf was installed in the fall.

Park officials said the field turf was necessary to update the softball facility and continue attracting teams and leagues.

Interim City Manager Jim Hock told the City Council at a budget meeting Monday that the fireworks are being moved to Joliet Junior College.

Hock discussed the fireworks as he introduced the concept of a Joliet Cultural Car Raffle, which will be done this to help fund the fireworks and hopefully provide money for the Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet Area Historical Museum, and Joliet Park District Foundation.

The plan is to raised $275,000 by selling 5,500 tickets at $50 each.

The winner would get a Cadillac XT6 and $15,000.

The city plans to buy the car for the raffle at a discounted price from D’Arcy Motors, Hock said.