South Dakota inmate dies at Thomson prison, third fatality this year

Lights shine at the federal prison located just north of Thomson. (Earleen Hinton)

THOMSON – A 49-year-old Thomson prison inmate from South Dakota died Thursday after being found unresponsive by staff, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said Friday, marking the second inmate fatality reported in the last week and the third inmate death this year at the high-security facility.

Boyd Weekley, who had been in Thomson custody since Feb. 25, was found unresponsive Thursday at 2:30 p.m., according to a BOP news release.

After life-saving measures were performed by responding prison staff and emergency medical services staff, Weekley was transported to a local hospital and was subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff, the release said.

No staff or other inmates were injured, and at no time was the public in danger, the release said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been notified of Weekley's death.

According to the BOP, Weekley was serving a life sentence for a Western District of Michigan conviction of kidnapping and transportation of a minor in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

A BOP spokesman said Weekley's death is not related to COVID-19, but declined to share more information.

As of Friday, USP Thomson is reporting 54 active COVID-19 cases among inmates and 10 active COVID-19 cases among staff.

The announcement of his death comes one week after the agency reported the Nov. 27 death of 37-year-old inmate Edsel Aaron Badoni, who died after an altercation with another inmate.

The other inmate, who has not been identified, was treated at the prison for unspecified injuries, the BOP has said.

Weekley's death is the third this year at USP Thomson, which houses 1,365 male inmates.

The first inmate death was reported after staff on the morning of March 2 found 31-year-old Matthew Phillips unresponsive due to life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital, and was pronounced dead three days later.