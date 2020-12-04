Chicago man charged in connection with armed robbery of Addison gas station

A Chicago man was charged Thursday with armed robbery for allegedly robbing an Addison gas station at gunpoint.

Queshane Jefferson, 22, with a last known address in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court where bond was set at $500,000.

On Jan. 31, at about 5:15 a.m., DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Gas Depot gas station on Lake Street in Addison, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Two individuals, one of whom was later identified at Jefferson, allegedly arrived at the Gas Depot in a car stolen in a vehicular hijacking out of Chicago just prior to their arrival.

One of the men allegedly entered the business, approached the counter and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. At this time, Jefferson entered the business and allegedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and forced the clerk to open the register, the release stated.

The two men allegedly took all the cash from the register and cartons of cigarettes before fleeing the scene. In all, the men took approximately $800 in cash and approximately $3,000 worth of cigarettes, according to the release. An investigation conducted by the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office led to Jefferson.

“It is alleged that Mr. Jefferson and his accomplice hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint in Chicago and traveled to Addison where they robbed a gas station and threatened a clerk at gunpoint who was just trying to make an honest living,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of violent, criminal behavior will not be tolerated in DuPage County and if found guilty, Mr. Jefferson will find himself behind bars for a significant amount of time.”

“I’d like to thank Detective Dave Molzahn and our detectives division for the tenacity and attention to detail they showed during the better half of the last 10 months to bring Mr. Jefferson to justice,” DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said in the release.

Jefferson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 28 for arraignment.