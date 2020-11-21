Geneva considering fining residents, businesses that violate COVID-19 restrictions

Residents and businesses violating Gov. JB Prtizker's COVID-19 restrictions could be fined as part of an ordinance that Geneva aldermen will discuss Monday during a special committee of the whole meeting. (Shaw Local News Network)

GENEVA – Residents and businesses violating Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions could be fined as part of an ordinance that Geneva aldermen will discuss Monday during a special committee of the whole meeting.

“The draft ordinance presented for the committee of the whole’s consideration provides the city a tool with which to enforce the governor’s executive orders issued in furtherance of the public health, safety, and welfare,” states a memo from Geneva Police Chief Eric Passarelli and City Administrator Stephanie Dawkins.

As proposed, there would be a $100 fine for the first offense, increasing to $250 for a second offense and $500 for a third offense and all subsequent offenses.

The owners of FoxFire restaurant in Geneva filed a lawsuit to prevent Pritzker, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Kane County Health Department from enforcing an indoor dining ban that was put in place because of a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Kane County Judge Kevin Busch granted a temporary restraining order to prevent the enforcement of the ban.

Illinois’ 2nd District Appellate Court later ordered a reversal of his decision. The restaurant owners are now taking their fight to the Illinois Supreme Court.