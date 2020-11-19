Will County Forest Preserve District to close visitor centers starting Friday

The Forest Preserve District of Will County will close its visitor centers starting Nov. 20 as part of the state's move to Tier 3 mitigations aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Photo provided)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County announced it will close all of its visitor centers and cancel indoor programming as stricter mitigations go into effect Friday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the additional statewide restrictions this week which include lower capacities at retail shops, health clubs and the closure of casinos.

Visitor centers will be closed as of 4 p.m. on Friday for an indeterminate amount of time, according to a news release. The centers include the Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon, the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville, the Monee Reservoir Visitor Center in Monee Township, the Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township and the Sugar Creek Administration Center in Joliet.

The district will keep its dog parks, preserves, trails, campgrounds and latrines open.

All indoor Forest Preserve programs scheduled after Friday will be canceled. Cancellation of outdoor programs will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Those who registered for programs that are canceled will be notified. Programs to be held online will continue.

Face masks are required for outdoor program participants, with the exception of those younger than 2 years old and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing one.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District, visit reconnectwithnature.org.

For more information and resources on COVID-19 in Will County, visit willcountyhealth.com.