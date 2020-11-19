DeKalb, Sycamore Elks serve 430 veterans

Members of the DeKalb and Sycamore Elks clubs, in conjunction with Faranda’s in DeKalb, served 430 lunches to area veterans on Veterans Day.

Traditionally, the Elks offer dinner to area veterans to honor their service. However, because of COVID-19 this year, they decided to also support an area business by ordering the meals from Faranda's. Fifteen volunteers were on hand to pack and distribute the lunches drive-thru style.

The Elks organization has been around for more than 150 years. It spends more than $80 million each year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs. The Elks pledge, "So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective order of Elks will never forget them."

Elks volunteers give their time, energy and resources to serve veterans and military members. Volunteers provide direct service to veterans in more than 330 facilities each month.

For information on the Elks organization, visit www.elks.org.