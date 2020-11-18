Geneva Commons to celebrate 2020 holidays with visits by Santa, free hot chocolate

GENEVA – Even a pandemic can’t keep Santa Claus from visiting Geneva Commons this year.

According to a news release, Santa will arrive on a vintage red firetruck on Saturday, Nov. 28, to wave to families as they enjoy holiday shopping. Santa will be driving through Geneva Commons on the firetruck every Saturday through Dec. 19 from 2 to 3 p.m., waving to shoppers.

In addition to Santa Sightings, Geneva Commons holiday shoppers can enjoy festive lights, free hot chocolate and toys on Saturdays, and extended holiday mall hours for convenient shopping, the release stated.

New this year will be cheerful holiday selfie stations on The Green, where shoppers can stop and take their own photos with holiday backdrops to share online. Also new is the grand opening of The Cosmetics Company Store, scheduled to open its doors at Geneva Commons on Black Friday.

Free hot chocolate will be available near the fire pit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 28 to Dec. 19. Toys also will be given away to shoppers.

Learn more at shopgenevacommons.com.