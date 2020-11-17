Lawmaker: ‘Something has to be done’

Tuesday’s announcement of new infection controls was issued abruptly, but it didn’t take local lawmakers by surprise.

State Sen. Sue Rezin (R-Morris) said she knew well that positivity rates, which were low this summer, would shoot up as flu season approached and that’s exactly what happened. New restrictions were destined to follow and she is by no means opposed to capacity limits in that context.

“It makes sense considering the increase in the occupancy of ICU and hospital beds throughout the district,” Rezin said.

Rezin further encouraged people to be as vigilant in their homes as they’ll have to be at the grocery store and beauty parlor. The holidays will tempt family get-togethers and Rezin urged people not to turn their homes into hot spots.

State Rep. Lance Yednock (D-Ottawa) said he, too, was unsurprised with the new batch of infection controls.

“Like many of the restaurant owners and bar owners I’ve spoken to, the sense was something was coming,” Yednock said. “Something has to be done and people probably expected we’d move even back a little further as far as restrictions.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced targeted restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 on Tuesday that include closing down casinos and limiting capacity at retail shops including “big box” stores and health and fitness centers to 25%, beginning Friday.

Video gambling terminals will also be shut down across the state. Museums and theaters will also be forced to close. For health and fitness centers, indoor group classes are banned, reservations are required, and masks must be worn the entire time.