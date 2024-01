The Rev. Patrick Pinion (from left), circuit director, installed the Rev. Timothy Frick as assisting pastor and Carol Brown as deaconess at Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John (Missouri Synod) in Sycamore during a service on Nov. 1. They will carry out their duties as they work with the Rev. Paul Mumme, senior pastor, in bringing Christ to the community. St. John is located at 26555 Brickville Road. (Photo provided)