Sycamore city officials urge residents to help small businesses in ‘Our Town’ challenge

Sycamore Mayor Curt Lang (right) poses with a gift certificate to Polka Dot Bakery as part of the city's #OurTownChallenge on social media. (Photo provided)

SYCAMORE – Sycamore city officials are urging residents to participate in a social media challenge to help local small businesses.

Sycamore city officials wrote in a Monday social media post residents can participate in the #OurTownChallenge by buying at least one $20 gift card from a small business in Sycamore and post it on your social media platform and tag City of Sycamore, Illinois. City officials wrote residents who participate in the challenge are urged to then challenge their friends and neighbors to do the same.

"As 2020 winds down, many of our small businesses, bars and restaurants continue to struggle to survive," the post reads. "By accepting this challenge, you can help in a small way."

City officials wrote in the post that Sycamore Mayor Curt Lang is participating.

“Show your pride and support Sycamore,” the post reads.