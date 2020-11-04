Center Sam Mustipher, numerous Bears miss practice Wednesday due to injury

In addition to backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Bears C Sam Mustipher was also absent from practice Wednesday. The Bears’ injury report indicated Mustipher is out with a knee injury.

Numerous other Bears missed practice Wednesday with injuries: TE Jimmy Graham (knee/hamstring), S Eddie Jackson (knee), DT John Jenkins (ankle), WR Anthony Miller (toe), DE Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder) and C Cody Whitehair (calf).

DT Akiem Hicks and LB Danny Trevathan had the day off to rest. S Tashaun Gipson (foot) was limited in practice.

OL Rashaad Coward (ankle) and DB DeAndre Houston-Carson (forearm/ankle) were full participants in practice.

With Mustipher and Whitehair nursing injuries, the Bears could be dangerously thin on the offensive line this week. Jason Spriggs and Germain Ifedi were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. According to an NFL Network report, Spriggs has COVID-19 and is not likely to play this week, while Ifedi is a close contact and could potentially be cleared in time for Sunday's game.

"I don’t know about Germain," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. "I think he can be activated [within] the rules on Saturday, with the days that he has to be out being the high-risk close contact."

Tackle Bobby Massie suffered an injury against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday and guard James Daniels is already out for the season with a pec injury.

The Bears had only eight offensive linemen available for practice Wednesday.

"You have to have backup plans," Nagy said. "So we try to, as we're creating a game plan, we try to think of all the situations. Then schematically you have to adjust. If you don't adjust and you just do things the way you've always done them, at least for a contingency plan, then you'll end up being in trouble."

The team signed center Aaron Neary to the practice squad Tuesday. Neary has played in only one NFL game with the Rams in 2017, when he filled in at the center position.