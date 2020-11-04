Bears QB Mitch Trubisky misses practice with right shoulder injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky tries to out-run Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone Sunday during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky missed practice Wednesday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest with a right shoulder injury.

Trubisky came in for one play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints and ran for a 3-yard gain in the first quarter. Trubisky did not see the field for the remainder of the afternoon.

"It’s unfortunate and I know that he’s bummed out," Bears coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday. "He kind of landed on it weird."

Trubisky has a history with shoulder injuries. He missed two games in 2018 with a right shoulder injury. In 2019, Trubisky injured his left shoulder and played through the injury for the second half of the season before having offseason labrum surgery.

On Sunday, Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone tackled Trubisky and rolled onto his right arm on the one play Trubisky spent on the field. Trubisky didn't appear to be hurt, initially, but he did not return to the game. His right arm is his throwing arm.

Nagy said Trubisky didn't know his shoulder was injured right away.

“At first, he didn’t really even know," Nagy said. "It was something that was lingering and hurting as the night went on.”

Nagy has been noticeably more vague when discussing injuries this season than in past year. He did not provide a timeline for Trubisky's return. He said Trubisky will continue rehabbing the injury this week and the Bears will see where he's at.

If Trubisky isn't ready to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, third-string quarterback Tyler Bray would likely be the backup. Bray has worked with Nagy since signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted rookie in 2013.

"[Bray] has been in this offense a long time," Nagy said. "And he’s grown a lot. He hasn’t had a lot of chances, per se, other than preseason. If Tyler ends up being the backup, he’s one play away."

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Bears are bringing in two quarterbacks for tryouts this week: Jake Rudock and Kyle Sloter. Rudock, 27, appeared in three games with the Detroit Lions in 2017. Sloter, 26, has never played in an NFL game.

Those tryouts will take time due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Bears could bring one of them in on a practice squad contract as a contingency plan. Typically, the team has only had two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster on game day, with the exception of one game this year where they brought up Bray.