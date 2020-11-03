Bears linemen Jason Spriggs, Germain Ifedi to COVID-19 list; Bobby Massie to IR

Chicago Bears offensive guard Germain Ifedi sets to block against the Indianapolis Colts during their game Oct. 4 in Chicago. (AP photo)

Bears offensive tackle Jason Spriggs has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Additionally, according to Rapoport, right guard Germain Ifedi is a high-risk close contact and will go on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but could be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Bears officially placed Ifedi and Spriggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday afternoon. The Bears are not required to say if either player has the virus or was a close contact.

In a corresponding move, the Bears added lineman Lachavious Simmons to the active roster from the practice squad and signed free agent lineman Aaron Neary to the practice squad.

The Bears are already facing major issues on the offensive line with multiple injuries. Center Cody Whitehair missed Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to a calf injury. Right tackle Bobby Massie left Sunday’s game with an knee injury and did not return. The Bears are already playing without starting left guard James Daniels, whose season ended with a pectoral injury.

The Bears officially placed Massie on injured reserve with a knee injury Tuesday. A stint on IR means Massie will miss at least three weeks. Massie had started all eight games for the Bears this season.

The Bears, who did not make any moves prior to Tuesday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, could be in for another round of musical chairs on the offensive line. Ifedi has started all eight games at right guard. Spriggs joined the Bears in the offseason as a free agent and saw his first action of the season Sunday following Massie's injury.

Simmons, now up on the active roster, was a seventh-round draft pick in this year’s draft out of Tennessee State. He has been on the practice squad all season up until now.