Sycamore author pens book of Midwest humor, reflection

Kyle L. White of Sycamore is the author of "Freezing, Thawing: New & Revised Stories from the Midwest." (Photo provided)

The Upper Midwest has only two seasons: freezing and thawing, Sycamore author and illustrator Kyle L. White said.

Being at the mercy and mystery of that reality, Midwesterners have come to be marked by humility, humor and neighborliness, White said. His new book, “Freezing, Thawing: New & Revised Stories from the Midwest,” reflects that place and those people.

“Freezing, Thawing” is composed of humorous and reflective nonfiction essays and poems – many from the Sycamore and DeKalb communities. These include new pieces, as well as revised selections from his previous Midwest collections: “Winter is Scissors” (2018), “Neighbor As Yourself” (2016) and “Wisconsin River of Grace” (Cornerstone Press, 2009).

White has been a featured author and speaker at the Sterling North Book & Film Festival in Wisconsin and the Northern Illinois Big 12 Literary Festival. “Wisconsin River of Grace” was chosen for Northern Public Radio’s Winter Book Series. “Neighbor As Yourself” was featured in Northern Public Radio’s #ReadWithMe series.

White will host two Facebook Live events that will feature readings, giveaways and a Q-and-A. The events will be at 6:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Both will be 20 minutes. Details for the events will be available through @KyleWhiteInk on Facebook and Instagram.

“Freezing, Thawing” is available at kylelwhite.wordpress.com through Dec. 10, and then on Amazon.