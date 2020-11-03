Despite the pandemic, holiday cheer still comes to Geneva this year

This month’s column would usually be all about the Holiday House Tour and Christmas Walk next month. However, both have had to be canceled due to Phase 4 regulations and to avoid crowds and gatherings.

But, under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was still important to continue one of our cherished holiday traditions. While it will certainly look different in execution, this year’s holiday will bring smiles.

Christmas Walk Weekends will be Dec. 4-6, Dec. 12-13 and Dec. 19-20. Each weekend will feature something joyful related to the holidays.

Dec. 4-6 will be Traditions, Old & New. A favorite, chestnuts roasting, will commence on Dec. 4. The tree and courthouse lawn will be lit that evening. So as not to encourage crowds, a time will not be released. Shops and restaurants will be open to welcome visitors all weekend. Dec. 4 is also December’s First Friday in Geneva, where many shops are open late.

Dec. 12-13 will be Carols & Music. Carol with the family in our outside caroling tent. Reserve a table for your family, up to five people, for $10. Coffee, cocoa and a goodie bag are all included! Enjoy strolling musicians and carolers the whole weekend. Again, shops and restaurants will be open.

Dec. 19-20 brings a Cocoa Crawl to Geneva and our shops and restaurants will be open to grab that last-minute gift. Tickets on sale mid-November.

Santa will be moved to a temporary location this year. Children are able to speak to him behind glass from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. To encourage social distancing and discourage crowds, registration will be required to see Santa, no exceptions. The cost to sign up will be $10/family. We anticipate time filling up quickly to see the jolly old elf.

Additionally, we encourage children to write a letter to Santa and drop it in one of three mailboxes, located at corner of James and Third streets, in front of the Geneva Visitor Center, 10 S. Third St. or at the new Geneva Public Library at 227 S. Seventh St. Don’t forget to include a return address so Santa can write back.

If you just want to catch a glimpse of Santa, he will ride in the horse-drawn carriage from 10-10:30 a.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20, from James Street to Crescent Place and back to James Street.

For visitors, our horse-drawn carriage begins at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 and will continue until 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Dec. 20. Pick-up is on the corner of James & Third streets. No reservations necessary for this complimentary ride.

Geneva will still be full of Christmas cheer and holiday happenings, safely. We invite you to join us for one, two or all three weekends and celebrate.

Full details and registration information will be available by mid-November at genevachamber.com.