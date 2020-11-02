Terri King and Teena Mackey honored for their roles with NAMI Will-Grundy

From left: Rita Weiss (friend of Nami Will-Grundy), Teena Mackey, Terri King and State Sen. Pat McGuire, D-Joliet. (Photo provided)

Project Acclaim has selected Terri King and Teena Mackey to receive the Reverend James E. Allen Award for Service to the Community.

Project Acclaim selected King and Mackey for their work in establishing National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) and growing its presence in our community through fundraising and programming efforts.

Numerous residents have benefited from the programs that the organization has facilitated.

King retired in 2010 after working 34 years for Will County, with her last position as telecommunications manager.

Upon her retirement, she decided to dedicate her time to serving NAMI in her local community.

King, along with Laurie Perry founded NAMI Will County in 2007, which later became NAMI Will-Grundy, as it is today.

She felt Will County needed a local affiliate of NAMI. When King first became involved with NAMI, she had to travel to DuPage County for services and training. She served as vice president for many years and currently serves on the NAMI board as the fundraising chair.

King helped bring awareness of the new NAMI affiliate to the community, its elected officials and to state legislators.

She is the recipient of the 2017 Night to Honor Women Award presented by State Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet for her advocacy on behalf of those affected by mental illness across Will County.

Mackey is the president of NAMI Will-Grundy. Following a career in public service in parks and recreation, Mackey has worked at Cornerstone Services for the past 13 years serving individuals diagnosed with mental illness.

She is a licensed facilitator with the Family-to-Family, the Mental Health First Aid and Youth Mental Health First Aid programs.

The purpose of these programs is to recognize the signs and symptoms of emerging issues associated with the onset of mental illness.

Through her work with these programs, Mackey also seeks to educate the community and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

Mackey serves on the Will County board of health and is an active participant in the Illinois State Board of Education Social and Emotional Learning Task Force.

Rev. James E Allen (deceased) was a Joliet pastor, community servant and staunch promoter of positive thinking.

He helped form an organization now called Project Acclaim in the mid-1980s when morale in Joliet was low, due to violence and a high unemployment rate.

For more information about the award, visit projectacclaim.org/the-allen-award.