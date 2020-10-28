KSA fund provides students with instruments

Two Huntley Middle School students received musical instruments through the Kishwaukee Symphony Music Education Outreach Fund. (Photo provided)

Two local students were recently provided musical instruments through the Kishwaukee Symphony Music Education Outreach Fund.

This fund was initiated two years ago by the Kishwaukee Symphony Associates for deserving middle school students in the community.

Recipients Ruby and Yotam are students of Kelsey Chelberg, orchestra director at Huntley Middle School in DeKalb.

“We have seen a greater need this year for instruments and are truly blessed with the money that the KSA and KSO have given,” Chelberg said in a news release.

KSA has enhanced its mission of supporting the orchestra to support the future of music locally through people like these young students. Tax deductible donations to the MEOF can be made through the KSO, P.O. Box 310, DeKalb, IL 60115.