Woman, toddler found dead inside Lockport home: cops

The Lockport police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman whose wrists had been cut and the death of a toddler who was found in her home.

At 8:17 a.m. on Friday, officers received a call in the 900 block of South Hamilton Street regarding a woman who was found dead in her home, according to a news release from Lockport police.

When the officers arrived, they found the body of a 32-year-old woman whose wrists had been cut, police said. The officers also found a 14-month-old female who was also dead.

The caller was a relative of the 32-year-old woman, police said.

“The 14-month-old did not have any apparent signs of trauma to her body,” police said.

The cause of death for both will be determined following an autopsy, police said. The Will County Coroner’s Office Facebook page did not have information on the deaths as of Friday afternoon.

Police said the names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“An investigation into the deaths is ongoing,” police said. “The Lockport Police Department does not feel that there is any threat to the community at this time.”