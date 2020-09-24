DHS employee charged in incident at Jack Mabley Developmental Center

DIXON – An Illinois Department of Human Services mental health technician working at the Jack Mabley Developmental Center in Dixon is facing three criminal felony charges after an incident in which he allegedly picked up and threw a resident onto a toilet.

Eric A. McGhee, 49, of Dixon, was released Sept. 16 from Lee County Jail on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond for one count of aggravated battery, one count of official misconduct, and one count of abuse of a long-term health care facility resident, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

Lee County prosecutors filed the three charges, each a Class 3 Felony, against McGhee on Aug. 27, following a June 9 incident at the center.

According to court documents, McGhee on June 9 “did knowingly cause physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature,” “knowingly performed an act which he knew was forbidden by law to perform” and “knowingly caused physical injury” after he picked up a 53-year-old resident from a wheelchair and threw the resident onto a toilet.

McGhee’s throwing of the resident onto a toilet, the charging documents say, resulted in bruising and “insulting or provoking contact.”

The incident was first reported by the Office of the Inspector General to the ISP Division of Internal Investigations on June 10, the release said.

After an investigation by the ISP, Lee County prosecutors formally charged McGhee with the three charges on Aug. 27. His first appearance was Sept. 16, when he was remanded.

McGhee has a status hearing scheduled for Oct. 24.

Each Class 3 Felony charge carries a punishment of two to five years in prison, with a possible extension of five to 10 years.

Records show that McGhee does not have a criminal history in the Sauk Valley.

According to Illinois Comptroller salary records, McGhee was first hired by DHS in 2019 as a mental health technician trainee.

He has made $35,600 since the beginning of the year, and is scheduled to be paid $3,400 on Sept. 29.

It’s unknown whether McGhee is still employed by DHS.

A DHS spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

According to the DHS website, the Jack Mabley Developmental Center housed 110 residents as of July.