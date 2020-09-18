Infant dies from complications to COVID-19; now youngest death in DeKalb County

An infant in DeKalb County died from complications due to the novel coronavirus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

With the announcement Friday, the death toll rose to 38 in the county. It's the second day in a row this week with a fatality, and now marks the youngest person in DeKalb County to die from the viral respiratory disease. On Thursday, a man in his 30s died from the virus.

The DeKalb County Health Department also announced 16 new cases, the lowest new case tally of the week.

The county also released its weekly testing and recovery data. After reaching an 8.4% positivity rate last week that resulted in the county being placed into a warning by IDPH, the rate dropped to 5.4%. DeKalb was removed from the warning level on Friday.

There were 77 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,037 recoveries among the 1,463 confirmed cases. To date, there have been 32,186 COVID-19 tests run on DeKalb County residents.

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich is now at 65 cases, 25 in staff and 40 residents, along with 13 deaths. Oak Crest-DeKalb Area Retirement Center added another case among staff, the second, to go with four cases among residents. DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center remained at six cases in staff and one among residents.

Of the new cases countywide, two were in residents under 20, three were in their 20s, two were in their 30s, five were in their 40s, two were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, and one was 80 or older.

In total, 222 cases have been reported among residents younger than 20, 444 in their 20s, 207 in their 30s, 179 in their 40s, 166 in their 50s, 94 in their 60s, 68 in their 70s and 83 in their 80s or older.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 746 to 750 cases. There are 196 to 200 cases in Sycamore; 156 to 160 in Sandwich; 116 to 120 cases in Genoa; 66 to 70 cases in Cortland; 26 to 30 in Kingston and Hinckley; 21 to 25 cases in Kirkland and Malta; 16 to 20 in Somonauk; 11 to 15 in Waterman; and six to 10 in Shabbona and Maple Park. Esmond, Leland and Earlville each report one to five cases.

Cases listed on the county site are for those only occurring within the county; for instance the Earlville numbers only count Earlville residents who reside in DeKalb County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary between state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 716 cases reported and 12,139 tests administered (a positivity rate of 5.9%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 200 cases and 4,956 tests (4.0%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 3,760 tests and 223 cases (5.9%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 68 cases and 1,114 tests (6.1%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 114 cases and 1,715 tests (6.6%); the 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 26 cases and 437 tests (5.9%); the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 30 cases and 603 tests (5.0%); the 60520 ZIP code, including Hinckley, had 29 cases and 635 tests (4.6%); the 60550 ZIP code, including Shabbona, had 10 cases and 558 tests (1.8%); the 60151 ZIP code, including parts of Maple Park in both DeKalb and Kane counties, had 36 cases and 861 tests (4.2%); and the 60556 ZIP code, including Waterman, had 11 cases and 350 tests (3.1%).

In total, IDPH reported 270,327 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 8,411 people have died statewide. The number of tests performed rose to 4,982,856. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 96%.