Bears place kicker Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve

The Bears placed kicker Eddy Pineiro on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday. Pineiro had been dealing with a groin injury throughout training camp and did not kick much at all during camp.

The Bears have another kicker, Cairo Santos, on the practice squad. Santos will likely be promoted prior to Sunday’s season opener at Detroit. Santos handled all the kicking duties during the team’s dress rehearsal scrimmage Aug. 29 at Soldier Field. Additionally, Santos kicked for the Bears during two games in 2017.

By moving onto injured reserve, Pineiro must remain on IR for at least three weeks. Pineiro won the Bears starting kicker job last season after a much-publicized kicking competition in training camp. Pineiro made 23 of 28 field goals (82.1%) in 2019, including a long of 53 yards. He was 27 of 29 (93.1%) on extra points.

Pineiro made a game-winning field goal at Denver in 2019, and also missed what would have been a game-winner against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In a corresponding move, the Bears signed defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. to fill Pineiro’s spot on the 53-man roster. Edwards Jr. was recently released by the New Orleans Saints. He played in 14 games for the Saints last year.