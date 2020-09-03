Hennessey to return to UCP in Joliet as executive director on Sept. 28

On Sept. 28, Michael Hennessy will — again — become the executive director for United Cerebral Palsy-Center for Disability Services.

Hennessy was the executive director of UCP/CDS the late 1980s and then worked for the national branch of United Cerebral Palsy in Washington D.C. "for a couple years," Sue Treharne, board chair, said.

"He's always had a fondness for UCP and the clients we serve," Treharne said.

Hennessy recently announced his retirement from United Way of Will County, which he headed for 31 years. His last day is Sept. 27.

Frank DiBartolomeo, who became CEO of UCP/CDS in 2019, submitted his resignation at the end of July, according to Pam Heavens, UCP/CDS’s interim director.

DiBartolomeo had formerly served the agency as its chief financial officer from 2003 to 2012.

Heavens feels Hennessy will be a good fit for the agency.

“He has much experience with UCP and he has a very good reputation in the community,” Heavens said. “He knows how to build alliances for the good of the community, and I think it will be good for this organization.”

Hennessy is also involved with the Will County Center for Economic Development, Will County ETS/911 and the Rotary Club of Joliet, the news release said.

He began his career in public service in 1970 working on the psychiatric floor at St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

Hennessy also worked at what is now Aspire in Hillside as an administrator, social worker and eventually development director, the story also said.

Aspire was founded in 1960 and provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to its website at aspirechicago.com.

Hennessy will be the fourth executive director at UCP/CDS in the last five years.

Jennifer Gabrenya served as CEO from May 2015 to May 2016, according to her LinkedIn page.

Former Herald-News publisher Randy Chapman served as CEO from April 2017 to 2018.

Former board member Larry Burich served as interim executive director several times when the organization was between CEOs, including 2018.

Treharne, board chair, feels Hennessy is the right person to help UCP/CDS meet its challenges of serving clients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are so excited and blessed to have Mike coming to our agency with his knowledge and expertise of nonprofits," Treharne said.

After Hennessy becomes the executive director at UCP/CDS, Heavens will serve as the community accessibility advocate for the organization.

Melvin J. Larson (deceased), a college professor, founded United Cerebral Palsy of Will County 1955 with the help of local parents of children with cerebral palsy.

In 2008, the name changed to UCP of Illinois Prairieland to better represent the areas outside of Will County the agency was serving.

In 2014, the name changed to Center for Disability Services (CDS) with the expansion of programs and services to better serve individuals with various intellectual and developmental disabilities. UCP/CDS operates from the former Reedswood Elementary School in Joliet.

Services and programs were created to include individuals with autism, down syndrome, brain injury, orthopedic impairments, seizures, and multiple intellectual and developmental disabilities.

A major fundraiser for the agency is its annual Great Chefs Tasting Party and Auction.

UCP/CDC is located at 311 S. Reed St. in Joliet. For more information, call 815-744-3500 or visit cdsil.org.