March 01, 2024
News - Bureau County
News - Bureau CountyBreaking | Bureau County RepublicanCrime Brief | Bureau County RepublicanCrime & Courts | Bureau County RepublicanEducation | Bureau County RepublicanGovernment | Bureau County RepublicanLocal News | Bureau County RepublicanNation & World | Bureau County RepublicanPolice Reports | Bureau County Republican
News - Bureau County

Bureau County Board declares county a disaster following derecho

City of Princeton will extend its disaster proclamation

By Goldie Rapp
Bureau County Board Chairman Marshann Entwhistle

Bureau County Board Chairman Marshann Entwhistle (Shaw Local News Network file photo)

PRINCETONBureau County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 11, approved a proclamation declaring the county a disaster one day following the derecho that caused widespread damage throughout the county.

Bureau County Board Chairman Marshann Entwhistle said she was advised by Bureau County Emergency Management Agency Director Keenan Campbell to declare a disaster for a 90-day period.

By doing so, the county will be able to obtain federal or state funding reimbursed through FEMA or IEMA for damages sustained in the storm.

The city of Princeton on Wednesday, Aug. 19, also filed a disaster proclamation to help obtain necessary resources incurred by the city as a result of the derecho.

The city’s proclamation was effective for only a seven-day period. On Monday, Aug. 24, the Princeton City Council called a special meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 26, to extend its proclamation. The meeting will be convened remotely at 5 p.m. The number to call in is 1-408-418-9388, enter meeting number 621946251, when prompted.

DerechoBureau CountyGovernmentBCR
Goldie Rapp

Goldie Rapp

Goldie Rapp is the Associate Editor of the Bureau County Republican and Putnam County Record. She has worked for Shaw Media since 2013.