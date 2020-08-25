Bureau County Board declares county a disaster following derecho

PRINCETON — Bureau County Board on Tuesday, Aug. 11, approved a proclamation declaring the county a disaster one day following the derecho that caused widespread damage throughout the county.

Bureau County Board Chairman Marshann Entwhistle said she was advised by Bureau County Emergency Management Agency Director Keenan Campbell to declare a disaster for a 90-day period.

By doing so, the county will be able to obtain federal or state funding reimbursed through FEMA or IEMA for damages sustained in the storm.

The city of Princeton on Wednesday, Aug. 19, also filed a disaster proclamation to help obtain necessary resources incurred by the city as a result of the derecho.

The city’s proclamation was effective for only a seven-day period. On Monday, Aug. 24, the Princeton City Council called a special meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 26, to extend its proclamation. The meeting will be convened remotely at 5 p.m. The number to call in is 1-408-418-9388, enter meeting number 621946251, when prompted.