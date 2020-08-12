Another resident of Willow Crest Nursing dies from COVID-19; five new DeKalb County cases

The DeKalb County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday as the total number of cases reached 902. (Katrina Milton)

Another resident of Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich died due to complications from the novel coronavirus, according to the DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday.

The death, a woman in her 70s, marks the 31st in the county and brings the total linked to the longterm care facility to 11. Five new COVID-19 cases were also reported Wednesday.

There remain 57 reported cases at the facility, along with 81 cases and 12 deaths at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center in DeKalb.

The county now reports 982 total cases of COVID-19. Of the five new cases, one was in a resident under 20, one was in their 20s, one was in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s.

In total, there are 110 cases in residents younger than 20, 253 in their 20s, 162 in their 30s, 135 in their 40s, 127 in their 50s, 73 in their 60s, 57 in their 70s and 65 older than 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 456 and 460 cases. There are 141 to 145 cases in Sycamore; 121 to 125 in Sandwich; 91 to 95 cases in Genoa; 51 to 55 cases in Cortland; and 16 to 20 in Hinckley, Somonauk, Kirkland, Malta and Kingston; and 11 to 15 in Waterman. Esmond, Earlville, Shabbona and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary between state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 443 cases reported and 7,258 tests administered (a positivity rate of 6.1%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 151 cases and 3,089 tests (4.9%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 2,823 tests and 183 cases (6.5%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 49 cases and 663 tests (7.4%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 87 cases and 1,083 tests (8.0%); the 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 15 cases and 267 tests (5.6%) and the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 20 cases and 368 tests (5.4%).

In total, IDPH reported 198.593 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 7,672 people have died statewide. As of Wednesday, 3,189,593 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 95%.

According to the latest testing and recovery data released by the county each Friday, 18,972 tests have been run in the county as of Aug. 7, and 698 residents have fully recovered from the illness. The countywide positivity rate is 5.0%.