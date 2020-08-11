Joliet casino murder defendant undergoes hearing to determine trial fitness

A man charged with fatally stabbing a man at Harrah’s casino in Joliet has asked a jury to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

A jury heard testimony on Tuesday from psychologist Anna Stapleton on her fitness evaluation of Robert Watson, 26. Stapleton concluded he was fit to stand trial.

Watson faces a charge of first-degree murder for stabbing 76-year-old Emanuel Burgrino multiple times on March 25, 2019, at Harrah’s casino hotel in downtown Joliet.

Under Illinois law, a defendant is unfit to stand trial when their mental or physical condition makes them unable to understand the “nature and purpose of the proceedings” against them, or to assist in their defense.

State’s attorney spokeswoman Carole Cheney said Watson chose to have a jury for the fitness hearing.

After Tuesday's hearing, Shenonda Tisdale, one of Watson’s attorneys, said an expert will be heard Wednesday who will say he’s not fit to stand trial.

Watson mostly sat still and made no movements throughout the hearing.

Stapleton testified that Watson was fit to stand trial based on her review of hospital records, accounts from Watson’s mother, Will County jail records and police reports.

“There was no indications in those records that he was diagnosed with a psychotic disorder,” she said.

Stapleton said psychosis means loss of contact with reality.

Stapleton said the records she reviewed did not indicate Watson was diagnosed with psychosis when he was hospitalized in the past. She said he was diagnosed previously with substance-induced mood disorders, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation.

Stapleton said even if someone is experiencing delusions, such as believing they are the president, they can still be found fit for trial if they understand the court proceedings and charges.

Tisdale asked Stapleton if that delusion doesn’t “affect their reality.”

Stapleton said the “reality is skewed,” but they can still be found fit for trial and the delusion needs to be tied to the legal system or the offenses for them to be deemed unfit.