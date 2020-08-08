Cicero man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking motorist during Floyd protests

CICERO - A Cicero man who allegedly attacked a motorist during demonstrations following the death of George Floyd was charged Aug. 7 with attempted murder.

Pablo Vazquez, 57, allegedly threw a metal rod through the front window of a car, piercing the shoulder of the driver, according to a Cicero news release.

The driver, a 25-year-old Chicago man, subsequently lose control of the car and crashed in the 4700 block of South 21st Street, according to the release. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition. He has since recovered.

Cicero police conducted a 10-week investigation into the June 1 attack. Evidence gathered during the investigation was presented Aug. 7 to the Cook County State’s Attorney, who approved attempted murder charges.

Vazquez was expected to be arraigned on Saturday.

“This was a horrendous, unprovoked attack on an innocent victim,” Cicero Superintendent of Police Jerry Chlada Jr. said in a statement. “I am very proud to say that due to my detectives’ relentless, hard work, we were able to bring justice to the victim and his family.”