Ogle County Sheriff’s reports: Aug. 13, 2020

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle reports the following activity

Aug. 4

Brandon Kluesner, 33, of Lindenwood was arrested at 8:21 p.m. for driving while license suspended after deputies conducted a traffic stop on 7th Street at Carrie Avenue in Rochelle. Kluesner was given a $2,500 I-Bond and released from the scene with a future court date.

Jessica Davis, 30, of German Valley was arrested at 9:30 p.m. for driving while under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East 3rd Street in Leaf River. Davis was also issued a citation for improper lane usage. Davis was transported to the Ogle County Jail where she was released to correctional staff and held in lieu of bond.

Aug. 5

Kila Berry, 27, of Rockford was arrested for driving while unlicensed after being stopped by deputies for speeding on Illinois 251 near Hemstock Road. Berry was released on an I-Bond and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Juan Garcia, 43, of Rochelle was arrested for not having a valid driver’s license after being stopped for speeding by deputies on Illinois 251 near Bethel Road. Garcia was released on a I-Bond and will appear in court at a later date.

Leonardo F. Gonzalez was arrested at 9:55 p.m. for driving while under the influence, open alcohol, no driver’s license and speeding after deputies stopped a 2001 Ford Expedition for speeding, 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held in lieu of bond.

Aug. 6

Kevin Anderson, 63, of Leaf River was arrested for battery after deputies responded to a disturbance at 10722 N. Pecatonica Rd. Two Neighbors were involved in an argument. Anderson was taken to the Ogle County Jail and held pending bond.

Aug. 7

Joe Molette, 22, of Chicago was arrested at 9:01 p.m. for improper cannabis container after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 6,000 block of South Illinois 26 for an equipment violation. Molette was released on a notice to appear in court.

Aug. 10

Kelvin Jones, 37, of Rockford was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude peace officer. Jones bond was set at $50,000/10% pending a court appearance.

Richard Gallagher, 36, of Oregon, was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for failure to appear. Gallagher’s bond was set at $944 pending a court appearance.

Diane E. Dirickson, 38, of Rockford, was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for failure to appear. Dirickson’s bond was set at $389 pending a court appearance.

Adam J. Satterfield, 42, Rochelle, was arrested on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for failure to appear. Satterfield’s bond was set at $645 pending a court appearance.