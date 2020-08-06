Country Donuts COVID-19 case was false positive

Trays of paczkis, a pre-Lenten Polish filled donut, with butter cream wait to be packaged up Feb. 13, 2015, at Country Donuts in Crystal Lake. (Shaw Local News Network)

Country Donuts in Crystal Lake temporarily closed last week after an employee had tested positive on a COVID-19 quick test.

But the employee and company later found out that the employee's test was a false positive, owner/manager Jake Clemment said.

After the positive test, the store closed the remainder of July 28-29 for cleaning before reopening on July 30.

The employee took a test from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The IDPH test results arrived and the employee was informed that the results of that test were negative.

"We are COVID free and we have been all along," Clemment said.

Country Donuts is open 24 hours every day at 181 Virginia St. (Route 14) in Crystal Lake.