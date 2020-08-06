March 15, 2024
News - McHenry County
News - McHenry CountyAlerts | Northwest HeraldBreaking | Northwest HeraldBusiness | Northwest HeraldCrime & Courts | Northwest HeraldCrime Brief | Northwest HeraldEducation | Northwest HeraldGirls Swimming | Northwest HeraldGovernment | Northwest HeraldLocal Editorials | Northwest HeraldMcHenry County Local NewsMcHenry County | Northwest HeraldNation & World | Northwest HeraldPolice Reports | Northwest HeraldSoftball | Northwest HeraldSports - McHenry CountyState | Northwest Herald
News - McHenry County

Country Donuts COVID-19 case was false positive

By Jon Styf
Trays of paczkis, a pre-Lenten Polish filled donut, with butter cream wait to be packaged up Feb. 13, 2015, at Country Donuts in Crystal Lake.

Trays of paczkis, a pre-Lenten Polish filled donut, with butter cream wait to be packaged up Feb. 13, 2015, at Country Donuts in Crystal Lake. (Shaw Local News Network)

Country Donuts in Crystal Lake temporarily closed last week after an employee had tested positive on a COVID-19 quick test.

But the employee and company later found out that the employee's test was a false positive, owner/manager Jake Clemment said.

After the positive test, the store closed the remainder of July 28-29 for cleaning before reopening on July 30.

The employee took a test from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The IDPH test results arrived and the employee was informed that the results of that test were negative.

"We are COVID free and we have been all along," Clemment said.

Country Donuts is open 24 hours every day at 181 Virginia St. (Route 14) in Crystal Lake.

CoronavirusCOVID-19McHenry CountyIDPH
Jon Styf

Jon Styf

Jon is the Senior News Editor of the Shaw Media Local News Network and the Editor of the Northwest Herald. He was previously the editor of The Herald-News in Joliet and Morris and a sports editor for Shaw Media at the Northwest Herald and Daily Chronicle.