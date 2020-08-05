Police report for Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020

Sterling Police

Alison N. Boothe, 28, of Dixon; 9:09 a.m. Tuesday at East Third Street and 14th Avenue; no insurance.

Jacob D. Mekeel, 35, of Sterling; 9:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Third Street; Lee County warrant, failure to pay; posted bond.

Carroll County Sheriff

Fritz W. Bailey Jr., 37, of Milledgeville, 12:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Fourth Street, Milledgeville; possession of less than 5 grams of meth, production of 20 to 500 marijuana plants, possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Carroll County jail on on $35,000 bond.

Arrested at the same time was Casey W. Phillips, 34, also of Milledgeville; possession of less than 5 grams of meth, production of 20 to 500 marijuana plants, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of drug paraphernalia; taken to Carroll County jail on on $40,000 bond.