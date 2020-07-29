Another resident of Willow Crest dies from COVID-19; 11 new local cases reported Wednesday

Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion, 515 N. Main St. in Sandwich, is the fourth DeKalb County long-term care facility reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. Seven residents and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Health Department. (Katrina Milton)

For the second day in a row, another resident of Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.

The death, a woman in her 70s, marks the seventh at the longterm care facility and raises the countywide death toll to 25. The majority of deaths in the county are connected to longterm care facilities, with 12 reported at Pine Acres Rehab and Nursing Center in DeKalb and seven at Willow Crest.

There remains 81 cases at Pine Acres (26 in staff, 55 in residents), and 55 at Willow Crest (20 in staff, 35 in residents), as no new cases were linked to longterm care facilities Wednesday.

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 reported in DeKalb County residents, according the DeKalb County Health Department Tuesday. bringing the total number of cases to 822 Wednesday, though 567 have fully recovered as of last July 24.

New cases included one in a resident 19 or younger, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, and two each in their 50s and 60s.

To date, there are 86 cases reported in residents 19 or younger, 208 in residents in their 20s, 139 in their 30s, 110 in their 40s, 104 in their 50s, 60 in their 60s, 54 in their 70s and 61 over 80.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 386 and 390. There are 106 to 110 cases in Sycamore; 111 to 115 in Sandwich; 76 to 80 cases in Genoa; 41 to 45 cases in Cortland; 11 to 15 in Kirkland, Somonauk, Kingston, Malta and Hinckley; and six to 10 cases in Waterman. Esmond, Earlville, Shabbona and Maple Park each report one to five cases.

The IDPH lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary from state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code (including DeKalb) had 377 cases reported and 5,784 tests administered. The 60178 ZIP code (including Sycamore) had 112 cases and 2,382 tests. The 60548 ZIP code (including Sandwich) had 2,481 tests and 162 cases. The 60112 ZIP code (including Cortland) had 41 cases and 525 tests. The 60135 ZIP code (including Genoa) had 72 cases and 856 tests, the 60145 ZIP code (including Kingston) had 12 cases and 217 tests, and the 60146 ZIP code (including Kirkland) had 15 cases and 293 tests.

In total, IDPH reported 175,124 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 7,462 people have died statewide. As of Wednesday, 2,608,652 tests have been performed. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery remained at 95%.

In data released Friday, 567 out of the total cases have fully recovered. To date, there have been 15,955 tests run in the county with a positivity rate of 4.9%. As of Friday, of the 15,955 tests performed on residents of DeKalb County, 15,168 have come back negative. Updated testing and recovery numbers are expected weekly.