Romeoville man charged with felonies after N. Aurora traffic stop

Enrico A. Covelli was charged with felony armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance and failure to wear a seat belt. (Photo provided)

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – A Romeoville man found himself charged with armed violence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance – both felonies – and misdemeanor unlawful use of weapons – after police stopped him for not wearing his seat belt, Kane County Sheriff’s reports stated.

Enrico A. Covelli, 37, of the 2000 block of Tilson Lane, Romeoville, was also cited July 16 with failure to wear his seat belt.

Deputies observed Covelli not wearing a seat belt while driving his 2002 white Pontiac Bonneville in the area of Smoke Tree Plaza in North Aurora, west of South Lincoln Way at 2:30 p.m., reports stated.

Deputies also observed that Covelli did not signal prior to entering the left turn lane to go east on I-88, and pulled him over, reports stated.

Deputies searched the car and found various prescription pills and bottles and metal knuckles, reports stated.

Covelli told deputies the pills found in the Royal Crown bag belonged to his brother; his sister later told deputies other pills were hers, that she dropped them out of her purse and her brother possibly put them in the glove box, the report stated.

When deputies asked him about the metal knuckles, he said they were not his, but that he found them while cleaning a hotel room at a local hotel on Monday and that there had been a crime scene there the night before, according to the report.

“I asked Enrico why he did not call the Aurora police to inform them and he advised that he did not know,” according to the report.

Covelli is to appear in court Aug. 20.

The most serious charge, armed violence, is a Class 2 felony punishable by four to seven years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.