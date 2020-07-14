Plan commission approves positive recommendation of Huntley Hampton Inn proposal

The Village of Huntley Plan Commission filed a positive recommendation in 2020 on a petition to build a four-story, 100-room Hampton Inn hotel in the Huntley Crossings corporate park. (Image provided)

The village of Huntley Plan Commission filed a positive recommendation on a petition to build a 100-room Hampton Inn hotel in Huntley at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The proposal will be brought before the Village Board of Trustees for a final vote on July 23, village's Director of Development Services Charles Nordman said.

"There was a good amount of support for the project," Nordman said of Tuesday's meeting. "They're looking to start [construction] this summer and be open next year."

In one motion, commission members approved the special use permit for the project, the site plan review and the final plat of subdivision, all of which are necessary to break ground on the hotel this summer.

The project aims to construct a four-story, 100-room Hampton Inn hotel in Lot 2 of Huntley Crossings corporate park, just east of Route 47 and south of Powers Road, according to a report by the village's development services staff.

If approved, the hotel would occupy around 3.7 acres of the 11.3 acre lot with a roughly 63,208 square foot hotel space and parking on all four sides of the building. The main entrance of the building would face towards Route 47, according to the report.

Currently, the petitioner does not have any plans to subdivide the property, but they may introduce a proposal for the subdivision of the lot in the future if they identify other users who may be interested, according to the report.

In addition to the 100 rooms, the hotel would feature an indoor pool, breakfast area and meeting room.

In total, the Huntley Hampton Inn project is expected to cost about $11.5 million, according to the village's Economic Development, Marketing & Recruitment Specialist Melissa Stocker.

The petition was first introduced to the board in 2019 by developer Henry Patel. Patel had originally proposed the construction of a Holiday Inn Express at a different Huntley location, Stocker wrote in an emailed statement.

In next Thursday’s meeting, Patel will give a presentation on the project, which will be followed by time for discussion among trustees before the board will take a final vote.