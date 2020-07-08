Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles set to open July 14

The new Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles is set to open its doors on July 14 after its opening was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Eric Schelkopf)

ST. CHARLES – The new Wahlburgers restaurant in St. Charles is set to open its doors on July 14 after its opening was delayed for a few months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A post on Wahlburgers’ Facebook page on Tuesday states “One week from today.💚 #WahlburgersSTC #StCharlesIL #HappyPlace.” The post also features a winking Donnie Wahlberg.

Wahlburgers is located at the southwest corner of Route 38 and Randall Road in St. Charles near the Meijer store. The restaurant had been set to open in April prior to Gov. JB Pritzker issuing a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Restaurants and bars recently were able to reopen their indoor dining spaces as the state entered Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. As part of the Phase 4 guidelines, indoor dining can reopen with groups of 10 or fewer, tables spaced 6 feet apart in seated areas, and with standing areas at no more than 25% of capacity. Capacity restrictions will be reassessed based on the latest science and public health metrics on an ongoing basis throughout Phase 4, according to the plan.

Wahlberg and his wife, actress and television/radio host Jenny McCarthy, live in St. Charles. In March 2019, hundreds of people came out to see Wahlberg break ground on his signature Wahlburgers restaurant.

In an interview during last year's groundbreaking ceremony, Wahlberg said they are happy to be spending so much time in St. Charles. "There's really no place better for us," he said. "We just feel at home. We felt welcomed here from the first time we both set foot here."

Wahlberg had said he plans to spend plenty of time at the new restaurant when it opens.

“I live four minutes away,” he said. “I plan on being there as much as possible. What we’ve learned in the restaurant business is that it needs attention. It’s not a business where you can leave it to other people to supervise everything and don’t pay attention to it. My brother, Paul, is very meticulous about all the locations. And I plan on being the same way. I plan on being here as much as possible, helping out when needed, meeting people, saying hello to customers and doing whatever needs to be done to give it the best shot to succeed. Because that’s what restaurants require.”