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Morris Herald-News

Grundy County property taxes: payment options and deadlines

The Grundy County Courthouse.

The Grundy County Courthouse. (Michael Urbanec)

By Marcus Jackson

Grundy County property tax bills for 2025 are now in the mail. The first installment is due June 26; the second is due September 4.

Residents can view their bills, assessed values, and payment options online at www.grundycountyil.gov/treasurer.

Payments can be made online, by phone (815-324-6390), by mail, at the Treasurer’s office in the Grundy County Courthouse, at the drop box outside the Sheriff’s Department, or at any of 11 participating local banks.

Participating banks: OSB Community Bank, Grundy Bank, American Commercial Bank and Trust/First National Bank, Busey Bank, Morris Building & Loan, Old National, First Federal Savings, Midland, Heartland, and Bank of Pontiac.

Credit cards and e-checks have deadlines.

Major credit cards (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover) are accepted through October 31.

Electronic checks are accepted through October 15. Both carry processing fees: 2.5% for credit cards (minimum $3) and $1.50 flat for e-checks.

After October 1, only cash, cashier’s checks, credit cards, or money orders will be accepted. Personal and business checks are no longer accepted after that date.

Late payments incur a 1.5% monthly penalty, mandated by Illinois state law.

Morris

Marcus Jackson

Marcus Jackson is an editorial assistant for the Shaw Local News Network