4 charged with burglary after recovery of lawnmowers, trailer from Woodstock Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Clockwise from top left: Andrea R. Nielsen, 30, of Algonquin; William M. Culley, 39, of Elgin; Benjamin M. Holden, 23, of Elgin; and Cody A. Shambo, 32, of Sandwich. (Photos provided)

Four people were charged with burglary after a pair of riding lawnmowers and a trailer were found missing from Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Woodstock.

The Woodstock Police Department responded to a call at 5 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported a possible burglary at Blain's Farm and Fleet, 11501 Route 14.

When officers arrived, they found a section of fence surrounding the back of the property had been cut and damaged.

After they saw the damaged fence, police identified a potential location of the stolen property.

At the site, William M. Culley, 39, of Elgin; Benjamin M. Holden, 23, of Elgin; Andrea R. Nielsen, 30, of Algonquin; and Cody A. Shambo, 32, of Sandwich, were seen by officers in the neighboring jurisdiction with a vehicle and an open trailer that contained two riding lawnmowers.

Police confirmed that the lawnmowers and trailer belonged to Blain’s Farm and Fleet, and that they had been taken without consent or purchase from the business.

Culley, Holden, Nielsen and Shambo were taken into custody without incident and taken to the Woodstock Police Department for processing. From there, they were taken to the McHenry County courthouse.

Culley and Shambo were charged with burglary, theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage to property totaling less than $300.

Holden was charged with burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance, while Nielsen was charged with burglary, theft and criminal damage to property totaling less than $300.