Third COVID-19 death reported at Pine Acres along with 11 new cases

Signs posted on the front door of Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center in DeKalb Thursday afternoon warn that there are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the building. Nine staff members and 31 residents at the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. One resident has died as a result of complications from the disease. (Mark Busch)

A third death from the novel coronavirus was reported at Pine Acres Rehab and Living Center on Wednesday, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.

The health department also announced 11 new cases at the facility, bringing the total cases at the facility to 68. There are 19 cases among staff and 49 among the residents.

According to information from the Illinois Public Health Department, the death was a woman in her 90s. The first death was a woman in her 70s and the second was a woman in her 90s.

Pine Acres now has half of the deaths reported in the county and almost 15 percent of the cases.

Administration and staff at the facility have not returned requests for comment.

There were 16 total new cases in the county reported on Wednesday, with 11 of those coming from Pine Acres.