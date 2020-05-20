Wheaton police investigate aggravated arson

WHEATON - Wheaton police are investigating an aggravated arson that reportedly occurred May 18.

Police responded at about 10 p.m. to the 1100 and 1200 blocks of South Washington Street for aggravated arson reports.

Residents reported hearing explosions followed by finding fires and damage to property and a home, according to a Wheaton Police Department news release.

A resident extinguished the fires. Remnants of what appeared to be Molotov cocktails were located in connection to these incidents, according to the report.

Police encourage anyone who may have information to contact Lt. Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077 or Det. Jackie Johnson at 630-260-2871.

Anonymous tips can be reported to DuPage County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or text the keyword DuPage along with your tip to CRIMES (274637). All Crime Stopper callers are guaranteed anonymity.