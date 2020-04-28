Strong-armed robbery results in stolen cell phone

RIVERSIDE – Riverside police are investigating a strong-armed robbery that took place April 24 on Harlem Avenue near Robinson Road. The victim, a 25-year-old male resident of Stickney, was walking north in the 3400 block of Harlem Avenue when a small black SUV pulled to the curb on the Berwyn side of Harlem Avenue.

The driver crossed Harlem Avenue from Berwyn to Riverside, demanded the victim’s cell phone and physically took it from him. He then ran back across Harlem Avenue to his parked car and fled north on Harlem Avenue. The victim was not injured, police said.

A witness took a photo of the SUV. The lead quickly faded, as the car was reported stolen in an armed carjacking in the 5600 block of West Cermak in Cicero two hours before the robbery in Riverside, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a thin build, wearing red jogging pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Riverside police at 708-447-2127. Callers can remain anonymous. Tipsters also can email Det. James Lazansky at jlazansky@riverside.il.us