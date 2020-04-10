NBA lookback: The Last Dance, Michael Jordan retires for a second time

The Michael Jordan statue is illuminated in purple to honor Kobe Bryant before an NBA basketball game between the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) (David Banks)

Sports around the world are mostly on pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Shaw Media Illinois will take a look back at some iconic moments in sports.

Today: The Last Dance, Jordan retires for a second time.

In a little more than a week, ESPN will premiere its 10-part documentary, “The Last Dance” on the final season of Michael Jordan with the Chicago Bulls.

The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.

ESPN said the series includes “extensive profiles of Jordan’s key teammates including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr,” along with Jackson.

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” said Jason Hehir, who directed the series. “Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans.”

On Jan. 13, 1999, Jordan said goodbye to the NBA for a second time. He had first retired in 1993 after the murder of his father, and pursued a career in professional baseball. He came back in 1995 and led the Bulls to three more NBA titles.

When asked if there was a chance he would come back at his second retirement news conference, Jordan said he was “99.9 percent” sure he would not.

He came back again in 2001 with the Washington Wizards and played two seasons. He scored his 30,000th career point on January 4, 2002, against the Bulls.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report