August 21, 2024
News - Sauk Valley
News - Sauk ValleyAgriculture | Sauk Valley NewsAlerts | Sauk Valley NewsBreaking | Sauk Valley NewsBusiness | Sauk Valley NewsCrime & Courts | Sauk Valley NewsCrime Brief | Sauk Valley NewsEducation | Sauk Valley NewsGovernment | Sauk Valley NewsLocal News | Sauk Valley NewsNation & World | Sauk Valley NewsPolice Reports | Sauk Valley NewsProperty Transfers | Sauk Valley NewsRecords - Sauk ValleyState | Sauk Valley News
News - Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley police reports for April 1, 2020

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency lights

Emergency lights (Shaw Local News Network)

Sterling Police

Shaye C. Blanton, 32, of Sterling; 1:29 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Avenue B; Whiteside County warrant, resisting arrest.

Dixon Police

Amy J. Blasing, 41, of Dixon; 3:38 p.m. March 24 in the 400 block of West Second Street; DUI, no insurance, failure to reduce speed; issued I-bond.

Lee County Sheriff

Fairren D. Castle, 23, of Dixon; 5:46 p.m. Friday; domestic battery; released on $10,000 recognizance bond.

Christopher M. Becker, 24, of Amboy; 2:57 a.m. Tuesday on Wasson Road; domestic battery; taken to Lee County Jail.

Oregon Police

Lucas A. Jacobs, 44, of Oregon; 5:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Oregon Trail Road; unsafe equipment.

Andrew N. Bjorkman, 33, of Oregon; 8:46 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of North Fourth Street; unlawful consumption in a public place.

Police ReportsSterling Police DepartmentDixon Police DepartmentLee County Sheriff's Office
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois