Town Crier for March 4, 2020

CORTLAND

Preschool Playtime

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

English Skills for Spanish Speakers

Time: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Teen and Tween Programs

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Conversational Spanish

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, March 4

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Academic Duel

Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or kimberlyw@dkpl.org

Teens will answer questions on vocabulary, world history, mathematics, science, famous world landmarks and more. Space limited to the first 10 to arrive.

Laser Cutting St. Patrick’s Day Workshop

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, Nancy D. 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, March 5

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Divorce Support Group

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through April 23

Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road

Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com

Game Night for Friends, Family and People with Disabilities

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

This group is open to anyone 13 and older.

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

DeKalb Women’s Club

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Friday, March 6

Place: Ellwood House Visitor Center, 509 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-7867

Amy Doll, executive director of the DeKalb Park District, will present the program “Working Dogs.”

What, Why and How of Charitable Giving

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, March 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Kevin McFadden of Savant Capital Management will discuss ways to donate to charities.

CCT Presents Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka"

Times and dates: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Place: NIU Stevens Building, O’Connell Theatre

Cost: $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger, 2 and younger free as a lap viewer

Information: www.cctonstage.com

Tickets will be available at the door, cash or check only.

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Saturdays through April 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-895-6709

Sound Saturday: Introduction to Audacity

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Illinois State Treasury Booth on I-Cash

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, March 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org

Sewing Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, March 10

Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.

Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club

Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 21

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 11

Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Route 23

Information: 815-895-6709

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry

Time: 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Dates: Fridays through April 3

Place: St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St.

Cost: Free will offering

Information: 815-784-2355

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6 to 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday, March 8

Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23

Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under

Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com

KINGSTON

Monthly Church Supper

Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

This month, roast beef will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

SANDWICH

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: KishHealth System Physical Therapy Center

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Jump into Bilingual Story Time

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Pom Poms for Seniors

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road

Information: 815-786-9404

Happy Hatz

Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays

Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road

Information: 815-786-9404

Bags for Beds

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road

Information: 815-786-9404

Big Kids Story Time

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St.

Information: 815-498-4592

Weigh-in is from 5 to 6 p.m.; meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m.

Smoky the War Dog

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Information: 815-785-8308

Adrian Brigham presents the heartwarming story of one of World War II’s most unlikely heroes – Smoky the War Dog.

Paper Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, March 9

Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.

Cost: $5

Information: 815-785-8308

Cost: $5

Craft five beautiful handmade card sets. For ages 16 and older.

SOMONAUK

Bingo

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.

Information: 815-498-2440

Film for Young Adults

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.

Information: 815-498-2440

Our Sharing Pantry

Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 235 S. Green St.

Writers Group

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.

Information: 815-498-2440

For ages 2 to 5. Registration required.

Genealogy Club

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.

Information: 815-498-2440

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays through April 8

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-6709

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Zumba Gold

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Trivia Night

Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road

Cost: $15

Information: 815-895-3365

Ages 21 and older can participate in teams of four. Fee includes trivia entertainment, snack buffet and unlimited popcorn and soda. Registration required.

Friends Spring Book Sale

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, March 6

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Free AARP Tax Preparation

Time: 9 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays through April 11

Place: Ideal Industries, 1122 Park Ave.

Information: 815-895-6709

Refresh: The Amazing Power of Words and Stories

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 7

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113 or www.sycamoreumc.org

Crafters’ Corner

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Monday, March 9

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Paint Your Pet

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11

Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road

Cost: $32 resident, $42 non-resident

Information: 815-895-3365

Supplies provided. Advance registration required.

Eco Explorers: Prairies

Time: 5 to 5:45 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road

Cost: $7 resident, $11 non-resident

Information: 815-895-3365

Learn about why Illinois is the Prairie State, how we maintain existing and newly established prairies and why it’s important to bring them back.