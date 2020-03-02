Town Crier for March 4, 2020

Preschool Playtime
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
English Skills for Spanish Speakers
Time: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Teen and Tween Programs
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Conversational Spanish
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, March 4
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Academic Duel
Time: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or kimberlyw@dkpl.org
Teens will answer questions on vocabulary, world history, mathematics, science, famous world landmarks and more. Space limited to the first 10 to arrive.
Laser Cutting St. Patrick’s Day Workshop
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, Nancy D. 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, March 5
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 5
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Divorce Support Group
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through April 23
Place: Crossview Church, 150 Bethany Road
Information: 815-756-8729 or divorcecare@crossviewefca.com
Game Night for Friends, Family and People with Disabilities
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
This group is open to anyone 13 and older.
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 5
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
DeKalb Women’s Club
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 6
Place: Ellwood House Visitor Center, 509 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-7867
Amy Doll, executive director of the DeKalb Park District, will present the program “Working Dogs.”
What, Why and How of Charitable Giving
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Kevin McFadden of Savant Capital Management will discuss ways to donate to charities.
CCT Presents Roald Dahl's "Willy Wonka"
Times and dates: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8
Place: NIU Stevens Building, O’Connell Theatre
Cost: $12 adults, $6 ages 12 and younger, 2 and younger free as a lap viewer
Information: www.cctonstage.com
Tickets will be available at the door, cash or check only.
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Saturdays through April 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-895-6709
Sound Saturday: Introduction to Audacity
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, March 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Illinois State Treasury Booth on I-Cash
Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 7
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, March 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
Sewing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, March 10
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, March 10
Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.
Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, March 5
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Dates: Fridays and Saturdays through April 11
Place: Resource Bank, 310 S. Route 23
Information: 815-895-6709
All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry
Time: 4 to 7:30 p.m.
Dates: Fridays through April 3
Place: St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St.
Cost: Free will offering
Information: 815-784-2355
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6 to 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday, March 8
Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23
Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under
Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com
KINGSTON
Monthly Church Supper
Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 7
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
This month, roast beef will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
SANDWICH
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: KishHealth System Physical Therapy Center
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Jump into Bilingual Story Time
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Pom Poms for Seniors
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road
Information: 815-786-9404
Happy Hatz
Time: 12:30 to 3 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays
Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road
Information: 815-786-9404
Bags for Beds
Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 4
Place: Fox Valley Community Center, 1406 Suydam Road
Information: 815-786-9404
Big Kids Story Time
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Federated Church, 403 N. Main St.
Information: 815-498-4592
Weigh-in is from 5 to 6 p.m.; meeting is from 6 to 7 p.m.
Smoky the War Dog
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 7
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Information: 815-785-8308
Adrian Brigham presents the heartwarming story of one of World War II’s most unlikely heroes – Smoky the War Dog.
Paper Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, March 9
Place: Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St.
Cost: $5
Information: 815-785-8308
Craft five beautiful handmade card sets. For ages 16 and older.
SOMONAUK
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.
Information: 815-498-2440
Film for Young Adults
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 4
Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.
Information: 815-498-2440
Our Sharing Pantry
Time: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 235 S. Green St.
Writers Group
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 5
Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.
Information: 815-498-2440
For ages 2 to 5. Registration required.
Genealogy Club
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 7
Place: Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. LaSalle St.
Information: 815-498-2440
Club 55 Sycamore
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to noon Fridays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays through April 8
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-6709
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 5
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Trivia Night
Time: 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, March 5
Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road
Cost: $15
Information: 815-895-3365
Ages 21 and older can participate in teams of four. Fee includes trivia entertainment, snack buffet and unlimited popcorn and soda. Registration required.
Friends Spring Book Sale
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 6-7, and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 8
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: friendsofthesycamorelibrary@gmail.com
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, March 6
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Free AARP Tax Preparation
Time: 9 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays through April 11
Place: Ideal Industries, 1122 Park Ave.
Information: 815-895-6709
Refresh: The Amazing Power of Words and Stories
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, March 7
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113 or www.sycamoreumc.org
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Monday, March 9
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Paint Your Pet
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 11
Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road
Cost: $32 resident, $42 non-resident
Information: 815-895-3365
Supplies provided. Advance registration required.
Eco Explorers: Prairies
Time: 5 to 5:45 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, March 11
Place: Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road
Cost: $7 resident, $11 non-resident
Information: 815-895-3365
Learn about why Illinois is the Prairie State, how we maintain existing and newly established prairies and why it’s important to bring them back.