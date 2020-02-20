April 09, 2024
Child passenger, driver OK after McHenry man drunkenly crashes car, police say

By Katie Smith
Alexander Campos

Alexander Campos, 24, of McHenry (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A 24-year-old man remained at the McHenry County Jail on Thursday after police said he drunkenly crashed his car while a child was on board.

McHenry County sheriff’s officers responded at 11:36 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Fox Lake Road in McHenry. Police learned that a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Alexander P. Campos had been headed north on Fox Lake Road when the vehicle left the roadway to the west, McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Sandra Rogers said.

The Ford Focus traveled across a lawn and into a tree line. The 7-year-old passenger suffered minor injures but was not taken to the hospital, Rogers said.

Campos, of the 500 block of Sunset Drive, McHenry, is charged with aggravated driving under the influence and child endangerment. If he were convicted of the most serious charge, aggravated DUI, Campos could be sentenced to between one and three years in prison. Child endangerment is a misdemeanor offense that typically results in less than one year in jail.

At the time of his arrest Wednesday, Campos was on conditional discharge in connection with a separate 2019 situation at the time of his arrest Wednesday. According to court records, Campos pleaded guilty in May to a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

It was not immediately clear how the alleged DUI might affect Campos’ 2019 case.

The McHenry County Public Defenders Office has been appointed to represent Campos, who expected to make a court appearance March 6. In the meantime, Campos would need to post $750 bail to be released from the McHenry County Jail.

