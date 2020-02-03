Bond denied for cousins accused of robbing Lisle Verizon store at gunpoint

Bond was denied Feb. 3 for two cousins accused of robbing at gunpoint a Lisle Verizon of about 60 cellphones and other electronics.

Ezekiel Thompson, 24, of the 100 block of East Grant Street, Streator, and Arron Thompson, 24, of the 3500 block of Frontenac Court, Aurora, appeared at a bond hearing in which DuPage County Judge George Bakalis ordered both men to be held without bond.

The men have each been charged with one count of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and defacing identification marks of firearms, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Ezekiel and Arron Thompson, armed and wearing hoods and masks over their faces, allegedly entered the Verizon store, 1104 Ogden Ave., at 6:48 p.m., Feb. 1, according to the release.

The men allegedly pointed their weapons at the lone store employee and ordered him to the back of the store where he was ordered to open a vault containing cellular telephones. The men ordered the employee at gunpoint to fill a duffle bag with cellular telephones and other electronics.

The men bound the employee’s arms and legs with zip ties, stole his wallet and car keys and took the duffle bag with them as they fled the scene in the employee’s car, which they stole from the parking lot, according to the release.

An investigation led by the Lisle Police Department, with assistance from the Woodridge, Downers Grove and Darien police departments, led to the men, who allegedly were located in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Woodridge. The men abandoned the car and fled on foot, but were both arrested after a brief foot chase, the release stated.

“It is alleged that these two men armed themselves, disguised their identity and threatened at gunpoint a store employee just trying to make an honest living,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “As demonstrated with the quick apprehension of these suspects, brazen acts of violence as alleged in this case will attract the full force of DuPage County law enforcement. The cooperation between the agencies involved sends the message that anyone who commits such a crime in DuPage County will quickly find themselves behind bars facing very serious charges and a significant amount of time removed from society.”

“The Lisle police department, along with assistance from the Woodridge and Downers Grove police departments, showed once again that violent crime is not acceptable in DuPage County,” Lisle Acting Chief of Police Ron Wilke said in the release. “The teamwork displayed during this arrest highlights the tenacity and professionalism of our police officers. With guidance from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, a strong message has been sent that DuPage County law enforcement is not going to tolerate this behavior”

Because the men allegedly were armed with a gun, if found guilty, they each face an automatic 15-year enhancement to their sentences. They are due in court Feb. 28. for arraignment.

Members of the public are reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendants’ guilt. The defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.