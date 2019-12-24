Morris police arrest driver for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident

A driver who allegedly caused a two car accident at Route 47 and Green Acres Driver over the weekend was apprehended by the Morris Police Department on Monday, following a social media campaign that brought in tips related to the incident.

Bradley McCune, 29, of Morris, was booked into the Grundy County Jail on Monday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

McCune was allegedly behind the wheel of a car that caused an accident on Saturday. According to the Morris Police Department, the accident happened at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 21, when a driver made an illegal left hand turn from the north bound lanes of Route 47 onto Green Acres Drive, pulling in front of a car waiting in the turn lane and cutting off oncoming traffic in the south bound lanes of Route 47.

A vehicle that was southbound swerved to get out of the way, only to strike the car that had been waiting in the left turn lane.

Police believe that McCune was driving the offending vehicle, which did not stop. That vehicle continued into the Stock & Field (former Big R) parking lot but was lost from there.

After posting about the incident on Facebook, a driver who has a dash cam in their vehicle who was at the intersection during the accident turned over their video, which shows the accident in its entirety.

McCune reportedly bragged to people about his role in the incident.

Passengers involved in the accident sustained minor injuries, according to the MPD.